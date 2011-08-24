MyReviewsNow Shop at Home Introduces a New Golf Instruction DVD

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2011 --MyReviewsNow showcases a new instructional DVD for golfers. Phil Mickelson's Secrets of the Short Game is a comprehensive golf instruction resource for anybody looking to improve their performance on and around the putting green. The DVD is filmed on location at a golf course and features slow-motion replays of every shot from a variety of angles. The video lasts two hours and even features bonus materials about Phil Mickelson's impressive career. Secrets of the Short Game was produced by Emmy Award winner Terry Jastrow.



Phil Mickelson is one of golf's greatest players, winning 39 times in PGA play. Phil Mickelson won the Master's Tournament three times and even won the PGA tournament in 2005. Just recently Mickelson won the Shell Houston Open at 20 under par. The man is a legend. His two DVD short game instructional videos will help both beginners and low handicap golfers improve their short game stroke.



Phil Mickelson's Secrets of the Short Game is comprehensive and easy to understand. The golfing great takes his audience through a variety of putting, chipping, flop, bunker and specialty shots. All the shots featured on the video are taken from within 50 yards of the hole. The video begins with basic golfing skills such as stance and grip and progresses to complicated techniques like backwards putting. Phil Mickelson is a great teacher and he explains the shots in simple language. His relaxation on the screen keeps his audience engaged and excited about his golf expertise.



Secrets of the Golf Game focuses on the most complex parts of the game. The golf instructional provides advice for aiming and reading shots as well as ways that other golfers can estimate the curves and acceleration on the putting green. The bunker shot advice is particularly useful, considering that many golfers never have proper lessons on the difficult technique. Phil Mickelson's "Hinge and Hold" shot advice will give other golf instruction videos a run for their money. Watch as the golfing legend reveals the secret to his trademark shot.



Phil Mickelson's accuracy and consistency are beyond comparison. It's impressive to watch Phil Mickelson sink shot after shot with unbelievable regularity. This video is great to watch just for the spectacle of Phil Mickelson's golfing prowess! Home video golf instruction has never been this useful or entertaining.



Why go to the golf course and spend money when Phil Mickelson's Secret of the Short Game is available? This video provides amateurs and professionals alike with intimate golf instruction in the comfort of their home. Secrets of the Short game will save beginning golfers time and money. Even seasoned professionals can use Phil Mickelson's video to catch up on golfing basics or to learn some new tricks.



Secrets of the Short Game is golf instruction at its finest. The two DVD set costs only $49.95 plus $8.95 shipping and handling. If the program is purchased from Secrets of the Short Game website, the customer receives a coupon for 10% off their next purchase on the Golf Shop Live website.



