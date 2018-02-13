GoLookUp Announces a Nation-Wide Company Search Service

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2018 --As of 2018, there are approximately 6 million different companies across the United States that employee over 110 million people. Some of these companies are well known, but the great majority of companies in the US are unfamiliar to people.



GoLookUp has announced a Companies Search service that allows users to dig in deep to every company's history and current situation, and discover details that are vital to those who need to interact with them.



Company Search and Background Check – Knowing Employers Up Close



The companies' information on GoLookUp provides information by conducting a nation-wide search in Public Records in order to compile a full report on a certain company. Users can get information by typing in the name of the company in question, and the query results are available within minutes.



The report provided by GoLookUp includes the names of the company owners, the company's financial status, addresses and more. The information can help users decide if they should accept a certain job opportunity that comes along.



In order to find even more information about companies in the USA and the people behind them, GoLookUp also provides a background check service, a people search service, a reverse address lookup, reverse phone lookup, a criminal record check including mugshots and much more.



Once the information about a certain company is provided by GoLookUp, users can find additional details about the people working in it and check if there are any crimes, such as fraud, in their past. This search can help not only those who are considering working for a certain company, but also to users that need the services of any company in the US, and want to find whether they should do it or not.



Finding information about companies with GoLookUp allows users to explore career opportunities and find out if a certain company is right for them. Also, additional information provided by the website lets users decide whether they should interact with a certain company and the people working in it based on comprehensive information provided by the website and the services available on it.