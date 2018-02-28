GoLookUp Announces a Nationwide Background Check Directory

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2018 --With the advancement of technology, and also the recording of major events in people's lives, we now have access to important records that were not available in the past. Accessing public records can provide us with comprehensive information about people that they do not reveal on their own, which can save lives in many cases.



Unfortunately, in order to access public records, one has to go to the office where the records are stored, file a request to read them, pay a fee and only then can they get what they want. In order to simplify the process, GoLookUp has set up a special Background Check directory that conducts a search in a manner of minutes, and provides users with the information they need about a certain person.



What Is a Background Check?



Whenever we meet a person for the first time, we hear what they choose to tell us about themselves and their past, meaning that they might not be telling the whole truth. Looking up people on social media is helpful at times, but the information on the social media sites can be falsified.



This is not the case with public records that contain accurate information about a person's past and what they did. Public records contain important information from birth to death, including marriage records, changes in address, arrest records, sex offender registry, criminal records and much more.



A background check involves running a check through public records in order to search for the information listed above about a certain person in order to find out more about their past.



Running a Background Check with GoLookUp



Conducting a background check used to involve going to everywhere the records were kept, and searching through them for information about a certain person. GoLookUp has simplified the process and is now offering users a quick background check service that allows them to discover everything they want to know about a certain person's past.



In order to find the information, all users have to do is type in the first name, last name and state of residence of the person in question. After users provide this information, the background search directory scans billions of public records and provides a detailed report about the person whose name has been provides.



The website also provides a background check based on a reverse phone lookup and reverse address lookup for users that have only this information. The report provided by GoLookUp includes information about a person's address, their marital status and even mugshots in cases where a criminal record is found.



The background check on GoLookUp allows users to find accurate information about people they meet or have knows for a while in order to keep them safe, and find out the truth about a person's past and history, whatever it may be.