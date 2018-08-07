GoLookUp Announces New Online Dating Background Check Service

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2018 --With over 40% of Americans having an online dating profile, it has become crucial to conduct and online background check on people that register to such websites and apps. This type on check becomes even more important when reading about people who fell victims to online dating scammers.



In order to prevent physical, mental and financial harm, GoLookUp is now providing an Online Dating Background Check along with a True People Search that reveal what lies in a person's past.



Finding Information with GoLookUp's Online Dating Background Check



GoLookUp's online dating background check lets users find important information about the people they meet on online dating websites. The comprehensive service requires users to provide the first name, last name and state of residence of the person in question. Once the information is provided, the directory on the website scans hundreds of millions of public records and provides a full report on the subject within minutes.



The report includes the full name of the person in question, their aliases, contact information, criminal records, sexual offenses they may have committed, social media accounts and much more. The information in the report allows users to find out if the person they met online is telling them the truth and if they are hiding a violent criminal past.



In cases where a potential date has provided a false name, GoLookUp users can use the true people search service, a reverse phone number lookup, an email search or a reverse address lookup. These services provide users with accurate information about online dating users – something that cannot be obtained in social media outlets that are often fake. The online dating background check is intended to help people avoid harm and fraud, along with other services that GoLookUp provides, such as an unclaimed money search.



Online dating has made it easier for single people all over America to find love, but it is also popular with scam artists and people who wish to harm others. With GoLookUp's online dating background check, users can find accurate information about people they meet online and decide whether they should meet them in person, or avoid them for their personal safety.