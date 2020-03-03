GoLookUp Expands Its People Search Service to Every City and State in the United States

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2020 --The rise in popularity of social media sites, dating apps and also the rise in crime rates in certain parts of the country have made it necessary to find accurate information about individuals. Such data is available through public records, that are collected by official authorities in the country. To provide its users with full access to public records, GoLookUp has expanded its people search service to every city and state in the country.



People Search Services – What Information Do They Provide?

Authorities in each state collect information about Americans from the moment of birth and the data is kept in online and offline records. Many of the official records in the country are available to the public as part of the Freedom of Information Act, which is why they are referred to as 'public records'.



Public records provide impartial and accurate data, such as birth records, marriage records, divorce records, court records, criminal records, etc. By gaining access to public records, individuals can find out the truth about the people in their lives, such as their true name, whether they committed crimes, if they are married, and more.



Searching for public records in the traditional way requires contacting every authority that maintains such records, filing a request to get copies of the records, paying for each copy of records and waiting to get the results.



To make the search quicker, easier and more affordable, GoLookUp has expanded its people search service to include every city and state in the country. With the improved service, the website's users can get quick access to public records by providing the name of the individual they are searching for.



Users can now perform a people search in large states, such as a New York people search, New Jersey people search, Florida people search, Colorado people search and also in small states, such as a New Hampshire people search.



A people search service can provide a great deal of information about people, and GoLookUp's extended service provides full access to state and city public records within minutes.