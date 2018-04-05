GoLookUp Launches Comprehensive Reverse Email Lookup Directory

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2018 --Every person that has an email address is familiar with spam mails that are usually unsolicited and tend to pop up every time they open their mail. Despite clear laws in the matter, some advertisers find ways to get around the regulations and send spam mails to millions of people. The real problem is not with receiving spam mail, but with mails that contain malware and are intended to harm computers and even steal personal information.



In order to prevent online fraud from mails and also protect private information, GoLookUp has launched an extensive Reverse Email directory that find the exact origins of emails.



Email Address Search on GoLookUp



Much like people, each email address has its very own origin and details that allow to track it down and find where it came from. GoLookUps reverse email address search allows users to find out more about the origin of emails they receive and find out if they might have malintent.



The reverse email lookup is based on a nationwide search through public records that provides a detailed background check report about virtually any email address in the United States. in order to find information on a certain email address, GoLookUp users have to type in the directory on the website.



The directory then scans billions of public records and provides the name of the person or company wo sent it, their courier, the address the email was sent from and more. The information lets users track down whoever sent them the mails they receive and discover whether it contains dangerous information.



If the emails originate from a single person, GoLookUp users can conduct the reverse email lookup along with a people search, a criminal records search and even a reverse phone lookup to find out if the person on the other side of the mails is trying to deceive them.



Getting spam mails can quickly become a nuisance, but with GoLookUp's reverse email directory, users can find out who is sending them mails and protect their information when necessary by not opening mails that came from malicious origins.