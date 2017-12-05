Golookup - National State University Scholarship Program

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2017 --GoLookUp, a Background Check and web information portal offering unlimited searches and access to services such as: Background checks, reverse phone lookup, arrest records, sex offender search, criminal records, court records and much more; has recently launched a National Scholarship program, helping anyone who holds a 3.0 GPA and is majoring or minoring in Computer Science Programs.



To learn more about the scholarship, please visit: https://www.golookup.com.



What are the requirements for students? GoLookUp offers its scholarship to anyone who is a registered student with any State University for at least a year, or 12 months. Students must also major or minor in computer science programs.



GoLookUp will aware its scholarship to 3 students who win the scholarship.



How can students apply? Students should submit an 800 word essay describing a significant event in their life has made team realize that education will help them advance in life.



Essays should be sent to scholarship@golookup.com



Students will receive $1,000 of scholarship money that can be used towards school related materials such as tuition, courses, or books.



All essays must be submitted on or before February 1st, 2018, 12am EST. After GoLookUp team will review and asses the essays, the team will announce its winners by mail or phone on March 15th, 2018.



Important note: All essays must include: First Name, Last Name, Email, Phone Number, Student Card, University information.



For questions about GoLookUp scholarship please feel free to email scholarship@golookup.com



