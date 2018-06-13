GoLookUp Now Providing Nationwide Criminal Records Search Service

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2018 --Records in the United States have been documented for over 100 years, and they allow authorities to keep important information about US residents, such as birth records, marriage records, criminal records, contact information, past violations and much more.



In today's world, where people tell more lies than the truth, it is important to have access to such records – especially those that reveal details about a person's criminal past. In order to allow users to search and find such information, GoLookUp is offering its users an extensive and nationwide Criminal Records check.



Finding Criminal Records with GoLookUp



There have been countless stories of crimes that were committed by people that the victims did not know very well, or thought they knew. In many of these cases, the offenders had a criminal past that their victims did not know about, but with GoLookUp's criminal records check, such crimes can be prevented.



By entering the name of a person of interest and their state of residence into the criminal records directory on GoLookUp, users can find valuable information about their criminal past. In cases where a person has provided an alias or a false name, GoLookUp users can find their criminal records with a reverse phone lookup or a reverse address lookup. The information in these directories is provided by scanning billions of US public records within minute - something that cannot be done when searching for public records in their perspective offices.



In addition to the criminal records search on GoLookUp, the website also offers a sex offender search, a full background check (click here for more information), unclaimed money search, arrest records, mugshots and much more.



Finding information about a person's criminal past can help keep people away from mental, financial and even physical harm. GoLookUp's criminal records search allows users to find valuable information about people's criminal past and decide what to do in regards to their relationship.