GoLookUp - Unclaimed Money Search Service

GoLookUp, a three years old website offering People Search records has recently announced it will allow its users to perform Unlimited Unclaimed Money and Missing Money searches within with the same log in they use to perform Background Checks.



State and Federal agencies are holding more than $60 Billion in Unclaimed Money and other related benefits. That is roughly $200 per U.S resident. There are incidents where U.S residents are collecting as much as $1 million in unclaimed cash! There is over $350 million in pensions which are owed to over 40,000 people. Unclaimed money is ranging from a few cents to about $1 million.



By state laws, corporations, companies and financial institutions are required to report and turn over money, assets, or funds that are considered disregarded by their rightful owners.



States are often trying to find the Unclaimed Money owners via their websites, but in most cases fail to do so.



GoLookUp has recently updated its Background Checks and People search data base and added Unclaimed Money and Assets!



How can GoLookUp users use its new Unclaimed Money Data Base:



- Perform Unlimited Unclaimed Money Searches

- Search for family member Unclaimed Money

- Set up Unclaimed Money Alerts in their Name

- Use GoLookUp to find the right form to Claim Money

- Access Every Unclaimed Money Source Available Online



