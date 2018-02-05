GoLookUp's Unclaimed Money Search Helps to Discover Lost Funds Across the USA

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2018 --With nearly 60 billion dollars tied up in various funds and government agencies, millions of Americans are unaware that they are entitled to unclaimed money left behind by them or their relatives. GoLookup's Unclaimed Money Search uses advanced cross referencing of public records to help people find and retrieve the money that is lawfully theirs.



While it may sound a bit strange to some people, the term "abandoned money" is often used by different authorities to describe unclaimed money left behind by US citizens. The abandoned money refers to funds that are not claimed by their owners or an owner's relatives after it has been left behind.



While most try to keep track of their funds, sometimes it is difficult to do so after it has been spread across different establishments such pension funds, life insurance agencies and other state and government branches. In order help retrieve lost money, the GoLookUp website allows to search for it in an easy to use search engine that can help millions of Americans.



How can one use the Unclaimed money search?



In order to seek, find and retrieve lost funds, GoLookUp allows to conduct a nation-wide search using three personal details: first name, last name and the state that may have the lost funds. Within minutes, the fast and nation-wide search engine scans and aggregates information from millions of public records in order to find unclaimed money.



The unclaimed money search seeks funds in various places such as the following:



- State-held unclaimed property

- Life insurance

- Savings bonds (Only in the U.S)

- Pensions

- uncashed paychecks

- forgotten bank accounts

- Tax refunds



Due to the state and nation laws requiring each state to refund unclaimed money to its rightful owners, each person has a right to claim abandoned money that belongs to them. This unclaimed money search is available not only in regards to "young money" but also money that belongs to a deceased person and should be transferred to his or hers living relatives.



With GoLookUp's unlimited unclaimed money search, one can check if he or she has the right to funds left behind by deceased family members. After the discovery of such funds, GoLookUp will also provide the necessary paper work to claim the funds and allow everyone to receive the money that is rightfully theirs.