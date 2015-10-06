Bethesda, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2015 --ProBoxing-Fans.com, a leader for online boxing news, will be on hand at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, October 17th, taking in the explosive atmosphere of the highly anticipated Gennady "GGG" Golovkin vs. David Lemieux HBO pay-per-view event, and providing live Golovkin vs. Lemieux round by round results and event coverage to fans across the globe.



Golovkin vs. Lemieux has been building in the minds of boxing fans for month, and October 17th finally brings fight night. The fight has also been named to be for the vacant ProBoxing-Fans.com World Middleweight Championship, adding even more importance to his historic, heavy hitting affair.



GGG is perhaps the most fan friendly fighter in the sport, and as he has risen in the rankings, he has earned one of the largest growing fan bases as well. The team at ProBoxing-Fans.com knows that not all fans will be able to attend the fight at the World's Most Famous Arena, let alone spend the money to purchase the HBO pay-per-view though.



That's why they're offering their live, free Golovkin vs. Lemieux round by round results coverage. They will be providing highly detailed description and analysis of the action, right as it happens in the ring. They'll also be providing live results coverage for the entire undercard.



This is highlighted by the Roman Gonzalez vs. Brian Viloria fight. Gonzalez is one of the best fighters in the game, and his presence brings added attention to the lower weight divisions. Together, Gonzalez is ranked #3 and Golovkin is ranked #6 pound for pound, offering two of the top six fighters in the world on the same card, on the same night, from the same building. That's an unbeatable evening of live boxing action, and ProBoxing-Fans.com will be bringing it live to boxing fans everywhere.



On Twitter, @ProBoxingFans will also keep fans posted with the latest updates, fight scores, analysis and commentary. Fans are encouraged to interact and chime in with their own thoughts and feedback to keep the discussion going. They can also join the Boxing Heads community on Google+ to interact with thousands of fans from across the globe.



On fight night, find the live Golovkin vs. Lemieux results and the best and most comprehensive round by round coverage at ProBoxing-Fans.com. Visit the website in the days and weeks following the mega-event for full post-fight coverage, analysis and aftermath.



About ProBoxing-Fans.com

ProBoxing-Fans.com was founded in 2009 and quickly become one of the most prominent online boxing news websites. They offer all-day news coverage and updates, with exclusive interviews, videos and photos, divisional and pound for pound rankings, coverage of both amateur boxing and women's boxing, columns, special features, and more. ProBoxing-Fans.com also specializes in live event coverage, including round by round results for all of the biggest fights, and high quality analysis from an international team of writers.



Visit them online at ProBoxing-Fans.com, or connect on Twitter, @ProBoxingFans