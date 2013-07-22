Gone Pro Launches Talent Pool for Former Athletes

Brentwood, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2013 --Gone Pro has launched their newest feature on the company’s the website - the Talent Pool. This one-of-a-kind public profile is built exclusively for former collegiate and professional athletes who are searching for new career opportunities.



The Talent Pool provides former athletes the opportunity to create a public profile by uploading their resume and head shot, while highlighting their athletic and employment experience. This proactive approach changes the game on how former athletes connect with employers.



Additionally, it allows employers the ability to browse and search profiles, download resumes, and directly connect with former athletes who are seeking career advancement.



“We are very excited about the launch of our Talent Pool. We think this will be a valuable tool for both former athletes who are seeking job opportunities and companies who are searching for new talent to join their team.” - says CEO, Daniel Casteel



Now thru August 31, 2013, Gone Pro is offering free Talent Pool profiles for former collegiate and professional athletes. Those interested can sign up at www.gonepro.com and create their public profile for FREE by using the promo code: TALENT.