Good Housekeeping Agrees with Gary Barbera Awards Chrysler Pacifica Best New Family Car

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2020 --FCA Reports 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Best New Family Car:



- Unveiled recently at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica takes Good Housekeeping's 2020 Best New Family Car award in the minivan category

- Honor is Pacifica's third consecutive award from Good Housekeeping

- Good Housekeeping's 2020 Best New Family Car awards, in partnership with Car and Driver, recognizes 15 best-in-class vehicles

- A full list of award winners appears in the May 2020 print edition of Good Housekeeping, on newsstands today, and online

- The 2021 Pacifica offers all-weather capable, seamless and fully automatic all-wheel-drive (AWD) system and is the only vehicle to offer AWD along with Stow 'n Go seating

- With a total of 97 standard safety features, including 14 new-as-standard features, the 2021 Pacifica has the most standard safety features in the industry

- Freshening of the front grille, headlamps, fog lamps and taillamp delivers a more athletic, utility-vehicle look and feel across the entire Pacifica lineup

- New elite Pinnacle™ model is loaded with luxury content, including quilted Caramel Nappa leather seats and unique matching lumbar pillows in the second-row captain's chairs

- Additional features include the first North American application of the all-new Uconnect 5 system and a new FamCAM™ interior camera that provides a view of rear-facing child seat occupants, split-view display and unique "zoom-to-seat" feature



Good Housekeeping, in partnership with Car and Driver, today announced the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica as its 2020 Best New Family Car award winner in the minivan category. Recently unveiled at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is helping to build on the vehicle's position as the most awarded minivan over the past four years.



A full list of award winners appears in the May 2020 print edition of Good Housekeeping, on newsstands today, and online.



The Good Housekeeping Institute (GHI) worked with Car and Driver to screen hundreds of new vehicles and to identify the top makes and models, with 15 picked as best-in-class vehicles. Pacifica has earned more than 130 industry honors and accolades since it was introduced, with the 2020 Best New Family Car award marking Pacifica's third consecutive honor from Good Housekeeping. Pacifica also won Best New Minivan of 2019 and Pacifica Hybrid, which is the first and still the only minivan to offer a hybrid powertrain option, won Best New Hybrid in 2018.



Revealed in February at the Chicago Auto Show, the new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica will offer a new AWD system, delivering America's most capable minivan with AWD and the only minivan to offer both AWD and Stow 'n Go seating. The available system delivers enhanced traction in a wide range of driving and road conditions – from dry pavement to snow-covered roads to non-paved surfaces – and engages seamlessly at any speed without the need for driver activation.



A utility-vehicle-inspired refresh of the interior and exterior, including the front grille, headlamps, fog lamps and taillamp, yields a more athletic look and feel across the entire Pacifica lineup. The 2021 Pacifica delivers the most standard safety features in the industry, with 97 standard and 14 new-as-standard safety features, including new LED lights and new Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB).



A new top-of-the-line Pacifica Pinnacle™ model offers the most luxurious interior in its class, with one of Pacifica's two new available integrated consoles designed to seamlessly flow into the instrument panel. Caramel Nappa leather seats are embellished with quilted seat side bolsters and perforated seat inserts and seat backs on all three rows. A unique set of two fully movable lumbar comfort pillows for the second-row captain's chairs match the quilted style and Caramel color of the leather seats and provide an additional dash of classy comfort and style for passengers.



The most technologically equipped vehicle of its kind, the 2021 Pacifica is bringing upgrades front and center with an all-new 10.1-inch touchscreen, part of the new Uconnect 5 system that will be offered for the first time in a North American FCA vehicle. Delivering the largest standard touchscreen in its class, the 10.1-inch touchscreen is nearly 20 percent larger than the screen it replaces and enables processing speeds up to five times faster than the previous generation.



One of many additional new features for the 2021 Pacifica is the FamCAM™ interior camera, which projects a best-in-class, high-definition image and allows the driver to keep close tabs on action happening in the back with segment-exclusive features, including a clear view of rear-facing child seat occupants, a split view display and a unique "zoom-to-seat" feature.



The Pacifica Hybrid, built at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, delivers more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles.



Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation, and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology, and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency, and quality – all at an attainable value. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.



https://media.fcanorthamerica.com/newsrelease.do?id=21725&mid=1



FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more details regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.



