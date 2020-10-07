Good Proctoring Technology Does Not Need to Be Invasive and Expensive

Princeton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2020 --Can online tests be made completely cheat-proof while guaranteeing the test-takers' privacy? This is a problem that educational institutions and online learning platforms have grappled with for long. Now, as is demonstrated by uLearn, an AI-based proctoring solution for online educators, this problem finally has a solution.



Be it in the form of MOOCs on e-learning platforms or live video lectures by their university professors, students across the world have taken well to the idea of learning from the comfort and safety of their homes. However, one aspect of remote learning has remained the cause of concern among a lot of remote learners -- online proctored exams.



Although exams have always been the cause of jitters for a lot of students, the sense of being constantly monitored through a webcam exacerbates the test taker's anxiety even further and can also affect the performance of the test taker. Online proctoring is also known to include software applications that monitor browser activity and may have access to the user's computer and data, which is no less discomforting. Educators, however, have very few other options for keeping online tests fair and free from malpractice. What is even more challenging is to find such solutions that are inexpensive to acquire and maintain.



To resolve this deadlock between maintaining fairness, privacy and cost-effectiveness, uLearn automates the invigilation process and minimizes unnecessary intrusion into a student's personal environment thereby respecting their privacy. It uses machine learning for constant browser, screen, and video monitoring to ensure that students adhere to defined protocols. uLearn automatically flags any attempt to engage in unauthorized activities such as blocking the webcam or microphone, navigating away from the test screen, or even looking away from the test screen. uLearn's artificial intelligence is sensitive to diversity and is trained to ensure zero discrimination. It also ensures that none of the data that is collected before or during tests is misused, thereby addressing the problem of encroachment on privacy.



Emphasizing uLearn's focus on test takers, Jeenal Ganatra, the Marketing Head of uLearn.io says, "uLearn has been developed with a secure and non-intrusive approach to online proctoring, and the biggest challenge for students attending proctored exams is the "creep factor" that can be quite unnerving. uLearn eliminates this and ensures that the proctor's role is limited to invigilation and does not turn into intrusion, as might often be the case with a traditional approach. Also, considering the economy and budget constraints that institutions and students are facing in this pandemic, it was pertinent for us to use technology with minimum human intervention to enable us to price it modestly as compared to other alternatives and benefit as many students as possible."



What makes uLearn highly desirable for educators, other than its secure vigilance, non-invasiveness and reasonable pricing, is that it can be easily integrated with existing Learning Management Systems (LMS) like Canvas, etc. and involves a minimal learning curve for users. Moreover, the solution is completely automated and hence is highly scalable, making it capable for use with thousands of students at a time.



To learn more about uLearn, visit our website: www.ulearn.io