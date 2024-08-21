Goodwill Announces Exciting Opportunity for Local Content Creators

Maple Shade, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2024 --Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia has announced the Content Creator Program, an exciting opportunity for creative talents in the local community. They are on the lookout for passionate individuals who love shopping and donating to Goodwill, creating engaging content, and supporting Goodwill's larger mission.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia

Goodwill is widely recognized as a trusted place to donate unwanted items and thrift for unique finds. However, Goodwill is much more than that. As a nonprofit organization, the revenue generated from generous donations directly funds their job training programs and career services. These programs are designed to help individuals with disadvantages and disabilities overcome barriers to employment, ultimately empowering them to achieve independence through the power of work.



Introducing the Goodwill Content Creator Program

Selected content creators will receive a Goodwill gift card to create and share captivating content on social media. Participants are encouraged to post photos, carousels, stories, or videos tagging @GoodwillNJ across all social media platforms. Additionally, Goodwill will feature these posts on their social media accounts, giving recognition to the talented creators behind them.



As Content Creator for Goodwill, you'll have the opportunity to showcase your unique style and creativity while spreading awareness about their mission. This program not only offers a platform to express your creativity but also contributes to a cause that makes a significant impact on the community as a whole.



The Mission

Goodwill believes in the transformative power of work. Their mission is to ensure that everyone, regardless of the challenges they face, has the opportunity to achieve independence and self-sufficiency. By supporting their job training programs and career services, Goodwill helps individuals with disadvantages and disabilities build better lives for themselves and their families.



How to Apply

If you are passionate about making a difference and want to join the Goodwill Content Creator Program, apply now! This is a unique opportunity to combine your love for the Goodwill organization with your creative talents, all while supporting a mission that changes lives.



For more information and to apply, the application can be found here. If you're interested in making a material or financial contribution, contact Goodwill today.



Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community-based organization. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.