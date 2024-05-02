Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Announces Exclusive Warehouse Sale

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2024 --Bellmawr, NJ – Goodwill Home Medical Equipment, a trusted name in providing affordable and essential medical supplies to New Jersey residents, is excited to announce its limited-time warehouse sale. This event marks a unique opportunity for individuals and healthcare providers to access high-quality medical equipment at significantly reduced prices, all while contributing to a noble cause.



During the sale, customers can find knee walkers for the exceptional price of $75.00, Electric Hoyer Lifts for $1,200.00, and Electric Sit to Stands for $950.00. These offers stand as a testament to Goodwill's commitment to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for everyone, particularly those in need of mobility aids and patient lift solutions.



Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is renowned for its dedication to the local community, not just through providing affordable medical supplies but also by empowering individuals through employment, training, and the recycling of medical equipment.



The event is a call to action for the community to support one another, showcasing how every purchase not only aids in personal health and mobility but also contributes to the broader mission of Goodwill to provide essential services and support to those in need.



The warehouse sale is available for a limited time only, inviting the community to take advantage of these remarkable deals. Customers are encouraged to visit the Goodwill Home Medical Equipment warehouse at 300 Benigno Blvd, Bellmawr, NJ, to explore the wide range of available products. Operating hours are Monday through Friday from 9 am to 3 pm, and every Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm.



Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



