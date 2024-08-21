Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Continues to Accept Donations to Aid Local Residents

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2024 --Support Independence and Employment for Individuals with Disabilities by Donating Medical Supplies and Equipment



Goodwill Home Medical Equipment continues its long-time appeal to the community for donations of unopened medical supplies and gently-used medical equipment. By donating these items, individuals can directly contribute to helping local residents with disabilities and disadvantages achieve greater independence and gain the confidence that comes with employment.



Your contributions enable Goodwill Home Medical Equipment to fund essential education, job training, and employment services. These programs prepare individuals with special needs for competitive employment opportunities in the community, transforming lives and fostering self-sufficiency.



Items Accepted for Donation

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment accepts a variety of gently-used medical equipment and supplies at any Goodwill Store in the Southern NJ and Philadelphia region. Accepted items include:



Mobility Aids: Alternating air pressure mattresses, canes, crutches, walkers, wheelchairs (manual and motorized), scooters, and vehicle lifts.



Bathing and Safety Equipment: Bath chairs and benches, shower chairs, grab bars, and safety rails.



Hospital and Home Care Items: Electric hospital beds with side rails, patient lifts, transfer benches, and trapeze bars.



Exercise Equipment: Small or lightweight items such as hand and ankle weights, pedal exercisers, exercise balls, bands, and mats.



Doctor's Office Donations: Exam tables, stools, lights, privacy screens, and unopened supplies.



Miscellaneous Medical Supplies: Orthopedic braces, prosthetic limbs, hospital gowns, gloves, gauze, tape, disposable bed pads, and ostomy supplies.



Items Not Accepted

For the safety and well-being of all, Goodwill Home Medical Equipment cannot accept certain items. These include syringes, needles, prescription medications, used glucose monitor kits, oxygen tanks, CPAP machines, hospital bed mattresses, and Craftmatic or Tempurpedic beds.



How to Donate

Donating to Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is simple and impactful. Visit any Goodwill Store in the Southern NJ and Philadelphia region to drop off your donations. For financial contributions, please visit Goodwill Home Medical Financial Donation.



Tax Deductions for Donations

All Goodwill donation centers are staffed by company representatives who can issue receipts for tax purposes. Donors are encouraged to keep itemized lists of their donations. The value of donated items should be based on fair market value, reflecting what the item would sell for in a thrift store.



Make a Difference Today

Your generosity can make a significant impact on the lives of individuals with disabilities and disadvantages in your community. By donating medical supplies and equipment to Goodwill Home Medical Equipment, you are helping to create jobs and provide essential services that empower individuals to lead more independent lives. Thank you for your support!



For further information, visit Goodwill Home Medical Equipment's website or contact your local Goodwill Store.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



Learn more at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/