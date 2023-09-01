Goodwill Home Medical Equipment: The Key to Bath and Shower Safety

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2023 --Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is committed to helping people with health issues increase their safety while bathing. With a wide variety of bath and shower safety items, Goodwill Home Medical has the necessary resources to keep individuals safe while in the bathroom.



Goodwill Home Medical provides grab bars, bath chairs, transfer benches, and other items that make it easier for an individual to get into and out of the bath safely. This can go a long way toward providing peace of mind for those who are concerned about slipping or falling.



The company also offers items such as shower stools, raised toilet seats, commodes, and other products that help those with limited mobility use the bathroom more easily. These products allow individuals to remain independent for longer and enjoy greater freedom in their day-to-day life.



Additionally, Goodwill Home Medical supplies slip-resistant mats that can be placed inside the tub or on the floor outside the tub to prevent falls. The matting comes in a variety of sizes so it can fit any area perfectly.



Goodwill Home Medical is dedicated to providing customers with quality products that are designed for safety first and foremost. All products are made from durable materials and have been tested for quality assurance before being sold.



By providing top-notch products at affordable prices, Goodwill Home Medical is making sure that everyone has access to essential safety items no matter their budget constraints. For more information on what they offer visit their website today!



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



Learn more at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/