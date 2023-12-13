Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia Calls for Donations During the Holiday Season

Maple Shade, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2023 --As the holiday season approaches, Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia is reaching out to the community with an appeal for donations to support their mission of providing education and job-training to those in need.



The holiday season is a time of celebration, reflection, and generosity, and Goodwill is emphasizing the importance of giving during this special time of year. The organization, founded in 1948, has been a cornerstone of the community, dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities and disadvantages to achieve economic self-sufficiency.



Donations of gently used clothing, household items, electronics, and more are vital to Goodwill's ability to fund its job training programs and career services. The collection and resale of donated items directly support initiatives that help local residents overcome barriers to employment and build brighter futures.



The need for donations is always critical this time of year, as challenges in our community make it even more difficult for so many. By donating to Goodwill, community members not only declutter their homes but also contribute to creating a pathway for someone in need to achieve success.



To make a donation, individuals can drop off items at any Goodwill donation center or schedule a home pickup through the organization's website at www.goodwillnj.org. In the event you have nothing material to give, you can also make a financial donation. Every act of giving, no matter how small, makes a significant difference in the lives of those Goodwill serves.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community-based organization. Its mission is to provide job training programs and career services that help local residents with disabilities and disadvantages get to work. All programs are funded by the mass collection and resale of donated items. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.