Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia Presents Spooktacular Halloween Thrifting Extravaganza

Maple Shade, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2023 --Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia, October 17, 2023 – Halloween is creeping closer, and the ghosts and ghouls at Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia are summoning all the Halloween enthusiasts for a spooktacular thrifting experience! Goodwill, renowned for its eclectic and affordable finds, invites you to embark on a Halloween adventure like never before. From bewitching costumes to spine-chilling decorations, Goodwill is your haunted headquarters for all things Halloween.



Start your Halloween thrifting spree by seeking out the spookiest gift basket at Goodwill. Fill it with eerie delights – a pumpkin mug, batty tablecloth, and other fall or Halloween-themed treasures.



Embrace the supernatural spirit with the TikTok-inspired trend of transforming old paintings from Goodwill into ghoulish masterpieces. Dive into this hair-raising endeavor and create your own hauntingly beautiful art pieces.



Explore Goodwill's racks overflowing with endless possibilities for unique, budget-friendly Halloween costumes. Classic characters or one-of-a-kind creations – find them all at Goodwill. Don't miss out on special promotions, including Colors of the Week and Dollar Day Sundays, to make your spooky adventure even more delightful.



Transform everyday items into enchanting Halloween décor! Turn a spare humidifier or LED color-changing diffuser into a bubbling witch's potion pot. Find your black cauldron at Goodwill and watch your creation cast a spell on your guests.



Get your bestie and create adorable Halloween memories. Thrift a white cloth, blanket, or oversized shirt from Goodwill, and craft ghost costumes. Accessorize with funky glasses, straw hats, and other quirky finds. Capture your ghostly escapades in spook-tastic snapshots that will haunt your photo albums forever.



Embrace your inner witch and craft a spellbook straight out of a fairy tale. Goodwill's treasures can help you conjure up creepy-crawly spiders, intricate cobwebs, and wrinkled cloth to give your spell book an aged, tattered appearance. Use it as a prop or a part of your Halloween décor to add mystique and charm to your celebrations.



At Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia, Halloween dreams become reality. Unearth hidden treasures, embark on creative DIY projects, and turn ordinary items into extraordinary Halloween delights. Plus, when you shop at Goodwill, you're not just saving money; you're also supporting a greater cause. Your purchases empower individuals in the local community to overcome barriers and find meaningful employment.



But the magic doesn't end there – you can extend the cycle of goodwill by donating your gently-used Halloween items and costumes to Goodwill. By giving back, you ensure that others can enjoy affordable and unique Halloween goodies while supporting valuable community programs.



So, dust off your cauldron, grab your broomstick, and join Goodwill this year for a thrilling Halloween adventure that will leave a lasting, positive impact on the community.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community-based organization. Its mission is to provide job training programs, and career services that help local residents with disabilities and disadvantages get to work. All programs are funded by the mass collection and resale of donated items. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.