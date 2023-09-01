Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia Needs Your Help to Continue Supporting the Local Community

Maple Shade, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2023 --Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is a nonprofit organization that provides job training, employment placement services, and other community-based programs to people with disabilities and disadvantages. The organization has been serving the local community for 75 years and relies on the generosity of the community to continue its mission.



The community support Goodwill Industries has received has been critical in its efforts to create job opportunities and enhance work-life skills for people with disadvantages. However, Goodwill still needs assistance to continue providing services that are essential to the community.



In this regard, Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is asking the community to make donations that will help maintain this critical mission. Donations of any size can make a significant impact on the lives of the individuals the organization serves. Your support can help ensure that Goodwill can continue to provide critical services to those most in need in the local community.



If you want to help Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia, you can do so through material or financial donations. Donations of goods can be made by visiting any of its many locations throughout the region. You can donate gently-used clothes, furniture, or other items to Goodwill stores, which helps the organization generate the funds needed to support its goal of providing support to those that need it the most.



With your help, Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia can continue to provide essential services that empower members of the local community to become self-sufficient and thrive.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community-based organization. Its mission is to provide job training programs, and career services that help local residents with disabilities and disadvantages get to work. All programs are funded by the mass collection and resale of donated items. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.