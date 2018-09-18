GoodyTickets Makes Customer Satisfaction Top Priority for All Customers

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2018 --GoodyTickets acts as an intermediary between buyers and ticket sellers to facilitate the purchase of event tickets. They are located in Overland Park, KS. Over the last seven years the ticket broker company has taken pride delivering world-class customer satisfaction.



Within GoodyTickets ticket buying process comes a Ticket Guarantee. The Guarantee sets GoodyTickets apart in the ticket buying process. Each ticket is given a 100% refund if the order was accepted but not delivered by the seller, if the ticket was not shipped in time for the event and/or your ticket was not valid for entry.



Ticket buyers can have issues with buying fake tickets when they use sites like Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace. GoodyTickets owner, Jeff Goodman, puts customer satisfaction first. He said that "consumers have many places they can purchase tickets. We want to make sure that they are satisfied and they are a return customer." Goodman also went on to state, "when you purchase from us, you know that you are making a secure purchase. You don't need to be concerned about the authenticity of a ticket. You are guaranteed the tickets to be 100% valid ! If you purchase from an individual, you do not have those assurances.," says Goodman. "Most credit card companies would allow you to dispute issues with a bad ticket." The Overland Park based ticket broker wants their customers to have peace of mind during the ticket buying process.



Customer Satisfaction



Over the last few years many news stories have reported horror stories about buying tickets from individuals. During this process, buying a ticket can be stressful. Goodman wants all of his customers to know they can rest assured with their purchase from start to finish. "We want to make sure it is a seamless process. Most tickets these days are electronic delivery, so it is a relatively easy process. The customer can buy online and in most cases instantly receive their eticket to the event of their choice," said Goodman.



If the event is canceled and not rescheduled all tickets are given a 100 percent money back guarantee. Customers must have a written letter from the venue to send to the company about the event in regards to any kind of issue with the tickets to the event.



"You want the guarantee that if the event is cancelled or if the tickets are fraudulent that you buy from a company that guarantees their tickets," says Goodman. He continued saying, "we follow up with all customers to make sure they had a great experience. We offer promotions regularly to customers who have made prior purchases. We also try to make them aware of other events going on that they might be interested in so that they do not miss out on an event that they might not have been aware of. There is always some concert, sporting event, or theatrical performance going on, and it is hard to keep track of all of them."



About GoodyTickets

GoodyTickets customer review satisfaction from Shopper Approved is a 4.8/5 rating.



Disclaimer

GoodyTickets.com is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.