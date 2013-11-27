Google and Other Major Search Engines Ban Premium Rate Numbers

Leicester, Leicestershire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2013 --Google, Microsoft Bing and Yahoo search engines have banned the use of premium rate numbers in directory enquiries type websites. Website owners have seen their domain names being disabled over the last few weeks and have been told by customer service representatives at the advertising platforms that the business model will no longer be allowed to run on the respective networks.



This move comes after growing pressure from premium rate telephone number regulator phonepayplus try to clamp down on rogue website owners who have consistently flounced rules put in place by them to protect consumers.



The website’s provide alternative telephone numbers for companies based in the UK that are historically hard to find. They then promote themselves using pay per click advertising strategies to appear at the top of the search results when a company’s contact details are searched for.



These websites can, indeed, prove to be very useful to people who do not have the time to spend hours trawling the web trying to find these elusive numbers and some companies like contact-details.info provide this service for as little as 5 pence per minute.



The problems have arisen from certain websites charging much higher prices sometimes even as much as £1.50 per minute with a £1.50 connection charge for the users to be connected.



The message here seems to be “caller beware” make sure you read and understand the call charges before picking up the phone.



