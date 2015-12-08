Google and eMarketing Concepts to Co-Host Digital Luncheon on Wednesday, February 10, 2016

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2015 --In a follow-up to their hotly anticipated July 2015 luncheon at Google Headquarters, veritable internet marketing juggernaut eMarketing Concepts has finalized plans for a digital luncheon with Google in February 2016. On Wednesday, February 10th, the global search engine king Google will work hand-in-hand with Los Angeles-based eMarketing Concepts to host an afternoon luncheon. Businesses across the country are encouraged to join the conversation and be privy to the wealth of information that is sure to be shared at this trailblazing event. Interested companies and business owners can sign up for the afternoon luncheon here.



Google has been the unrivaled supreme ruler of all things search engine optimization for over a decade, and they have shown no signs of slowing down. November of 2016 will mark the 10-year anniversary of their purchase of the uber-popular video-sharing website YouTube, an acquisition that has clearly paid dividends for the Silicon Valley mainstay. In fact, the pervasiveness of video media has steadily grown since that time, with shareable video content becoming hugely important in recent years. The significance of viral videos and YouTube in relation to social media campaigns is a topic that is sure to be discussed at the luncheon.



Teaming up with a company as influential and powerful as Google makes perfect logical sense for the social media savvy team members at eMarketing Concepts, who are known for their ability to make steady gains for their clients. The luncheon presents business owners with an opportunity to get a sort of behind-the-scenes look, and a greater understanding of what goes into drawing in customers and attracting more business.



Director of Sales and Operations Jeremy Dickson spoke about the afternoon luncheon, and what it means for the future of eMarketing Concepts "This digital luncheon is an event we are proud to have finalized with the helpful team at Google. We are very excited to have a date solidified, and we look forward to the great turnout we expect to have. Our last luncheon was a big hit, and we are expecting similar, if not better, results this time around. This event will only spell good things for our company and the clients we happily serve, and for that reason we are looking forward to it with great anticipation."



About eMarketing Concepts

A top tier internet marketing company, named an official Google Managed Partner in 2014, eMarketing Concepts specializes in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-per-click advertising (PPC), Social Media Optimization (SMO), and Pinterest. Independent authority TopSEOs bestowed eMarketing Concepts a highly coveted national ranking for the entirety of 2015, naming them the #1 Pinterest for a record 11 months in a row. As a premier local SEO marketing firm, eMarketing Concepts is well-versed in producing effective SEO campaigns for companies of virtually every industry – from lawyers and online retail websites to niche product sites and construction companies. They have encountered nearly every type of business under the sun, and have established themselves as a major player in the world of internet marketing. The Los Angeles-based eMarketing Concepts boasts services characterized by customized, cost-effective, and value-intensive programs that consistently produce results.



www.emarketingconcepts.com

800-811-6003