Google and eMarketing Concepts Prepare for Digital Luncheon on July 13

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2016 --There are some incredible things that the internet allows us to do in today's day and age. Year after year, inventive minds take to the World Wide Web and develop an app, a website, or a new function that we never even knew we needed. Businesses can utilize social media, and their presence on search engines to improve their marketing efforts and make themselves more visible to the public. This effort, this search engine optimization, is something that the folks at Google and eMarketing Concepts know all too well, so much so that they will be hosting a Digital Luncheon next month in Las Vegas. The co-hosted event will take place between 11AM and 2PM at the Westin Hotel, 160 E Flamingo Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89109. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and listen to presentations in order to better understand the inner workings of search engine marketing.



The luncheon presents business owners with an opportunity to get a sort of behind-the-scenes look, and gain a greater understanding of what goes into drawing in customers and attracting more business. In the ever-evolving world of internet marketing, it helps to have the knowledgeable insights of companies that devote many hours and energy to the craft. Openings are being snatched up quickly, but interested parties can still signup for the digital luncheon here.



"We are proud to be partnering once again with Google to put on a great event, and we are excited to be speaking to business owners seeking to enhance their presence online," said CEO of eMarketing Concepts Jeremy Dickson. He continued, saying "We are grateful for the help of the team at the Westin Hotel for helping us put this together, and we look forward to a huge turnout for the event."



About eMarketing Concepts

A top tier internet marketing company, named an official Google Managed Partner in 2014, eMarketing Concepts specializes in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-per-click advertising (PPC), Social Media Optimization (SMO), and Pinterest. Independent authority TopSEOs bestowed eMarketing Concepts a highly coveted national ranking for the entirety of 2015, naming them the #1 Pinterest for a record 11 months in a row. As a premier local SEO marketing firm, eMarketing Concepts is well-versed in producing effective SEO campaigns for companies of virtually every industry – from lawyers and online retail websites to niche product sites and construction companies. They have encountered nearly every type of business under the sun, and have established themselves as a major player in the world of internet marketing. The Los Angeles-based eMarketing Concepts boasts services characterized by customized, cost-effective, and value-intensive programs that consistently produce results.



www.emarketingconcepts.com

800-811-6003