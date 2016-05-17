Google and eMarketing Concepts Will Co-Host Digital Luncheon on July 13 in Las Vegas

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2016 --Sin City is a name synonymous with good times, great shows, and memories that last a lifetime. Las Vegas is a mecca for everything glitz, glam, and downright sinful. It is also a great place for companies to meet, with its abundance of entertainment and food options. Google and eMarketing Concepts recognize its usefulness as a meeting place, which is why the pair have selected it as the venue for their 4th Digital Luncheon, announced recently and set to take place on July 13. The co-hosted event will take place between 11AM and 2PM at the Westin Hotel, 160 E Flamingo Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89109. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and listen to presentations in order to better understand the inner workings of search engine



Teaming up with a company as influential and powerful as Google makes perfect logical sense for the social media savvy team members at eMarketing Concepts, who are known for their ability to make steady gains for their clients. The luncheon presents business owners with an opportunity to get a sort of behind-the-scenes look, and gain a greater understanding of what goes into drawing in customers and attracting more business. marketing. In the ever-evolving world of internet marketing, it helps to have the knowledgeable insights of companies that devote many hours and energy to the craft. In recent years, Pinterest, Instagram, and Facebook have collectively changed the way businesses approach internet marketing – and it has been proven that consumers respond more than ever to these social media campaigns.



"We have experienced great success and overwhelmingly positive feedback from our past attendees to these digital luncheons. For this reason, it is with excited anticipation that we announce our next joint venture with Google," commented CEO Jeremy Dickson. "Las Vegas is a great choice for this event, and we are looking forward to helping as many business owners as possible."



About eMarketing Concepts

A top tier internet marketing company, named an official Google Managed Partner in 2014, eMarketing Concepts specializes in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-per-click advertising (PPC), Social Media Optimization (SMO), and Pinterest. Independent authority TopSEOs bestowed eMarketing Concepts a highly coveted national ranking for the entirety of 2015, naming them the #1 Pinterest for a record 11 months in a row. As a premier local SEO marketing firm, eMarketing Concepts is well-versed in producing effective SEO campaigns for companies of virtually every industry – from lawyers and online retail websites to niche product sites and construction companies. They have encountered nearly every type of business under the sun, and have established themselves as a major player in the world of internet marketing. The Los Angeles-based eMarketing Concepts boasts services characterized by customized, cost-effective, and value-intensive programs that consistently produce results.



