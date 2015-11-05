Google Experts Explain Digital Advertising Strategies to Wichita Businesses

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2015 --RSA Marketing and Google will be hosting a Google Partners Connect event at RSA on Thur., Nov. 19, from 11:00 a.m. to noon. The topic of discussion for this event is digital advertising. RSA Marketing is located at 400 S. Commerce, Wichita, Kan. To register for the event, visit rsa.marketing.



During the event, Google representatives will discuss the importance of the shift to digital, as well as how to effectively leverage new technologies to further drive the success of light-commercial companies through digital advertising.



"This event is a good entry point for businesses that want to move to the next level, but have no online visibility and can no longer continue relying solely on word of mouth," said Michael Costello, Interactive Marketing Strategist at RSA Marketing.



Each year, the use of digital advertising continues to grow. According to MediaPost, "Overall, U.S. marketers will spend more than $103 billion on search, display, social media and email marketing by 2019 — growing at a 12 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) — but search will remain the largest share of interactive spending."



"While we've seen a big rise in Pay-Per-Click advertising over the recent years, organic search is still a leading driver for many businesses today," said Costello. The key to their success — strategic SEM that not only makes them visible to online consumers, but places them at or near the top of the search engine results page."



Today it is estimated that approximately 89 percent of customers begin their buying process on a search engine and according to Business2Consumer.com, "organic search drives 51 percent of all visitors to both B2B and B2C websites."



Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.



