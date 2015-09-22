Google Experts Explain Successful Adwords Strategies to Wichita Businesses

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2015 --RSA Marketing will be hosting a Google Partners Connect event on Wed., Sept. 30, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The topic of discussion for this event is Google Adwords.



Google AdWords is an online pay-per-click (PPC) advertising service that enables advertisers to compete to display brief messages to web users, based in part on keywords predefined by the advertisers.



According to a recent study, which looked at data from 38 large U.S. retailers and 120 million search ad impressions, "revenue driven by paid search on Black Friday rose an impressive 31 percent year-over-year as advertisers invested 21 percent more in keyword advertising than they did in 2011."



"Our team recognizes the importance of a comprehensive online marketing strategy," said Mike Snyder, partner and COO of RSA Marketing Services. "It's easy to focus too heavily on one channel and overlook trends that could potentially translate into opportunities."



"With proper strategic planning and implementation, AdWords can work for virtually any type of business," said Michael Costello, online marketing strategist at RSA Marketing Services. "Even in today's flooded online market, AdWords continues to deliver measurable results for our clients time and time again."



RSA Marketing is located at 400 S. Commerce, Wichita, KS. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.



To sign up for the event, visit partnersconnect.withgoogle.com/event/rsa-marketing



About RSA Marketing Services

Founded in 2010, RSA Marketing is the fastest growing marketing services firm in Kansas, propelled by high-growth clients, an expansion of in-house services and an aggressive business development program. RSA Marketing employs 24 professionals developing marketing strategies and plans, and executing a wide variety of marketing services for clients including: Wesley Medical Center, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Equity Bank, Hinkle Law Firm, GreenAcres Markets, The City of Wichita, The Coleman Company and Great Plains Industries.



RSA's expanded service offerings include Hydraulic Studios and Hydraulic Online Networks. Hydraulic Studios produces a wide range of video and photography work to meet the increasing demand for video as effective online content. Hydraulic Online Networks provides a wide range of digital marketing solutions including website design and development, online advertising, online content marketing development and distribution, and re-licensing of software to optimize online marketing performance such as Site Intercept from Qualtrics.



RSA was the first Google Partner Agency in Wichita and the only firm in the region with staff certified for Google Search Advertising, Display Advertising and Analytics.



More information about RSA Marketing can be found at www.rsaconnect.com