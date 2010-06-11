Google Maps Now Available on Yola-powered Websites

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2010 -- Using the Google Maps Widget, Yola.com free website builder http://www.yola.com, has made it possible for its website builder http://www.yola.com users to easily integrate Google Maps into their business websites.



Yola has built its very successful website creation service on the latest browser-based technology that allows you to build a website with the aid of easy-to-use drag-and-drop tools. The Google Map Widget is used in the exactly same way, making it extremely easy to use. Yola users can simply locate their businesses on Google Maps and drag and drop to integrate it with their Yola business websites.



It integrates seamlessly with the other Yola tools and the overall website building experience. The Google Maps Widget allows users to harness the power of Google Maps in their Yola websites to increase customers’ ability to find their businesses.



About Yola, Inc.

Yola offers a free website creation tool that empowers small businesses, non-profits and everyday users to easily create professional quality websites. Yola's intuitive drag and drop technology enables users to easily incorporate a variety of content including YouTube videos, Google Maps, PayPal shopping carts and many more without needing any technical skills. Privately-held Yola, backed by Reinet Fund, is the recipient of numerous industry accolades including The Industry Standard 100, a Fast Company Fast 50 Reader Favorite and BusinessWeek's 50 Best Tech Startups. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. For additional information, please visit http://www.yola.com or call 415-227-0250

