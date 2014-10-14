Google Partner and Innovation Center Host Event to Foster Small Business Success

Athens, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2014 --Google Partner and OU Innovation Center Collaborate to Give Area Businesses a Boost



October 15, 2 PM, Ohio University Innovation Center, 340 W. State St., Athens OH



Root Deeper Marketing, a Certified Google Adwords and Analytics Partner

https://www.google.com/partners/#a_profile;idtf=1086503225



An Athens-based company, Root Deeper Marketing, has become Southeast Ohio’s only Certified Google Partner, and this status is showing benefits for them, as well as for area businesses.



As part of Google’s Partners Connect program, Google has invited Root Deeper Marketing and the OU Innovation Center to host an invitation-only live-stream event featuring presentations from senior Google leaders for Small Business Services, including their global VP for Small Business Sales, Allan Thygesen and Adwords Evangelist Fred Vallaeys.



Colin Donohue, Principal Business Strategist for Root Deeper who is co-hosting the event feels it will be beneficial to area firms. “This is a great opportunity for Southeast Ohio businesses. While I mostly work with East Coast clients with larger budgets, this is an opportunity to help small businesses in my home town.”



The event taking place Oct. 15, at 2 PM at the Ohio University Innovation Center is a condensed one-hour event with a high-level overview of online marketing trends and tools.



“I call it an ‘Executive Summary’. It’s a quick overview of the most important points for business leaders to know about digital marketing.”



Due to space limitations, the event is invitation-only, so pre-publicity is not encouraged, but local media members are invited to attend in order to learn more about how new advances in digital marketing are helping businesses of all types and sizes.



The event will include a presentation from Google experts on current trends in digital marketing and how local business can use new technology and data analytics in order to increase sales and grow their businesses. Experts from Root Deeper Marketing and the Ohio University Innovation Center will also be available to talk one-on-one with local businesses to provide advice and insight.



“Too often, small businesses feel that online marketing is just ‘one more thing’ and never get to it,’” said Colin Donohue, Principal Business Strategist for Root Deeper Marketing. “But in today’s world it is critical to focus on your online presence. With every day that passes, you are losing potential customers and income. I hate to see our local firms leaving money on the table like that.”



Currently in America, over 80 percent of customers are searching online before they make a major purchase, even when buying from local stores http://www.retailingtoday.com/article/study-81-research-online-making-big-purchases and with Google tools such as Universal Analytics, it’s possible to monitor how your site is being used, and where customers come from. “If you can know where your customers are coming from, why wouldn’t you jump on that immediately?” Donohue asks.



Local media representatives interested in attending and reporting on the event are invited to contact Colin Donohue at Root Deeper Marketing at colin@rootdeeper.com or 740-541-2531 or Stacy Strauss, strauss@ohio.edu 740-593-9346



Additional links follow, photos available post-event.



http://www.retailingtoday.com/article/study-81-research-online-making-big-purchases

http://www.rootdeeper.com

https://partnersconnect.withgoogle.com/event/root-deeper-marketing

https://www.google.com/partners/#a_profile;idtf=1086503225;

http://www.ohio.edu/research/innovation/



About Root Deeper Marketing

Root Deeper Marketing is a custom Profit-Driven Market services company focused on helping small and medium sized businesses grow through intelligent investments in online marketing and harnessing Digital Analytics for continuous improvement. We are based in Athens Ohio but work with clients primarily in New York and New England.