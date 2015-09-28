Google Play Introduce the Park Justice App to Help People Locate Local Street Ball Games

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2015 --Streetball games are a great way for a community to come together; it's also a way for people moving to a new area to meet people. A new app that has been launched on Google Play called The Park Justice helps people to find and take part in local Streetball games.



The Park Justice app removes the problems of finding out where the next Streetball game is taking place. The app, which has been created by Rozzio Development, LLC allows the user to search parks, yards, and indoor/outdoor gyms to locate games taking place. It also comes with a mapping system that gives the user instructions of how to get to the Streetball game.



The app has been called an important community app and allows people who are arranging a Streetball game to invite people. By using the app, they can either find teams who would like to take part in a friendly game, or invite people to make up the numbers. Park Justice is also a great promotional tool that allows organisers to invite people who enjoy watching basketball.



A spokesman for Rozzio Development, LLC said: "Basketball is very popular in the USA, it has become a game that everyone loves to play. We wanted to develop an app that would help people find games that are near to them, to either play or to watch."



Park Justice allows the user to find what parks or gyms friends are registered at, and it also allows friends to be notified about current games taking place.



The app has only just been launched but has already become popular with sports fans. Some believe the app will bring communities together and help people to make new friends through sport. It is free to download by visiting the Google Play store.



To learn more about Park Justice, please visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hellcoderz.ashutosh.parkjustice



Park Justice is an app that is available on Google Play. It was designed and developed by Rozzio Development, LLC.



