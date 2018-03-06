Google's Clip Camera Uses Artificial Intelligence for Better Dynamic Pictures

Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2018 --Google's clip is a pocket-sized digital camera that chooses a moment worth capturing. This device is priced at $249 USD and is designed to clip onto any fixed object that automatically captures images. Unlike other security cameras, this camera is specially designed to recognize faces of humans, dogs, cats and any rapid movement.



"Though it's an expensive device, I'm sure the high-functionality of this device will be popular. Also, for tech lovers, the device's AI will be a fun tool to take dynamic images with," says Amer Erheim, owner and purchase manager of RTC Electronics, the one-stop shop for all the electronic needs in Mississauga, Canada.



Parents and pet owners are the target demographic for this device. This is because they are more likely to record the special moments of their children and animal companions. The device shoots seven-second videos without audio that can be edited into a GIF file or other high-definition snaps. The images and gifs can then be shared via smart devices.



Google is aiming for big that is leading them to focus on the artificial intelligence. Its other devices like Pixel smartphones and Google Home smart speakers have already received high praise from consumers. With the Clip smart camera, Google is trying to introduce AI into its shutterbugs.



As the device lacks the ability to record any audio, Google is trying to address this issue along with its computer vision according to experts in the field.



About RTC Electronics

RTC Electronics is the leading wholesaler, retailer and online seller of electronic gadgets and accessories. Their warehouse in Niagara Falls enables them to cater to US orders. With their showroom in Mississauga, they offer doorstep delivery service for all Canadian online orders. The inventory comprises of more than 6,000 premium quality products, including Bluetooth Speakers, Internet TV antennas, TV Mounts, Data Server Racks and Networking Cables.



Contact Information:

1350 Matheson Boulevard East

Mississauga, ON L4W 4M1 Canada

Phone: 866-624-9986