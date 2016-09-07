Gopackup Launches to Help Travelers Do a Town Right Just Like a Local

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2016 --Who hasn't visited a town and wished they knew where to go to get an experience they'd never forget? Thankfully, there's a new reason not to wonder. Giving the lowdown on anything from balloon rides to music crawls, photo safaris, and walking food tours, Gopackup.com isn't just a well-spring of information. The newly launched platform is a link to locals offering town touring fun as a service. Think Airbnb meets local tours. That's Gopackup. The newest spot to find an adventure in over 800 cities around the world with a local guide on hand.



By interacting with local people, "Gopackup'ers" get to experience parts of the city off the beaten path. Connecting with similar interests, the well-traveled are pampered by local guides who want nothing more than to show them wonderful places only found on bucket lists. Like to look at stars? A Scottsdale, AZ local has that track. Want to kayak in Chicago? Gopackup has it. There's always cooking in Tuscany, contemporary art in China, or Samba school in Brazil. Click the tour, pay the fee, show up, meet fun people, enjoy. Simple.



Yunyun Jiang, COO of Gopackup Inc. said of the launch, "Through either our web or mobile platforms travelers can search and browse our extensive lineup of tours. Details of specific tours include cost, duration, descriptions, reviews, and much more. We want to help you get the most out of your trip. We've got something for everyone. Even locals have been known to search great things to do in their own city."



One happy customer said, "My boyfriend and I were looking for a local tour guide who could provide an authentic and off-the-beaten tourist track in Amsterdam. Then we found Rory on Gopackup. Highly, highly recommend! He really knew his stuff and was very knowledgeable about his city. The 6 hours just flew by with his fresh, fun, and local viewpoint of the city. It was so unforgettable that we had a wine and cheese picnic on the grounds after exploring the inside of the windmill he showed us. Will definitely come back to Gopackup for our future trips!"



For more information visit https://gopackup.com.



About Gopackup Inc.

Gopackup Inc. is a community marketplace designed for travelers who want to create unique tours of a city based on their particular interests. Given by locals, who offer interest-niche services to global travelers, shared interests facilitate in-depth exploration of a city.



