Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2016 --Gopet Labs has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo for their inspired "Gopet" device. This campaign has a funding goal of $25,000, which is being raised in order to bring an inspired new way for people to stay connected to their pets to market. Gopet is a small device that fits easily on any collar, and helps keep a pet owner connected to their furry family members even when they are not at home. Pet owners will actually be able to see what their pets see, and know where they are at and what they are up to all day long. The team at Gopet Labs state, "Imagine not having to say goodbye to your pet; always being able to talk your friend even when you are at work; and being connected to your dog whenever you want, as much as possible."



Gopet fits on the collar of pets as small as 15 pounds, and works with the Gopet App. It helps an owner stay connected by providing: live streaming video, distance alerts, and voicemail functionality. It also has the ability to take videos and photos so those cute moments are never lost. The images are high-quality HD with a resolution of 1720 x 1080. Gopet comes with offline back-up memory allowing a user to save content even when offline, and helps prevent the devastation of a lost pet. The proximity alert will let owners know when their pet ventures a little too far from home, and the live-streaming video can give clues to location. Through the voicemail feature, and owner can speak to their pet to give reassurance, or even verbal corrections and commands when the dog is up to mischief. By keeping an owner connected, Gopet has the potential to fix the problem of separation anxiety for many pet owners. The device is waterproof, small and lightweight and adjustable to the size of the pet. It is available in four colors: silver, gold, black, and pink.



The team at Gopet Labs has been working very diligently on all of the essential groundwork for Gopet. They are now ready to begin the process of bringing it to market which is why they have launched their Indiegogo campaign, and hired a team of crowdfunding specialists to help them spread the word. As an added bonus with this campaign, the team is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from various merchandise items, to the opportunity to pre-order the device from a single Gopet to a reseller pack of 25 units, at a substantial savings off of regular retail price. The team is even offering a "Member of Foundation" perk that gives supporters the opportunity to be a part of a great cause. Full details can be found on their Indiegogo campaign page.



About Gopet Labs

Gopet Labs consists of a talented team of professionals who are dedicated to creating innovative products that provide inspired solutions for pet owners everywhere. Each member of the team has extensive experience in their individual areas of expertise. Together they have created Gopet, the first collar to truly connect owners with their pets.



