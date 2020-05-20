GoSourcing365 Outperforms as Best Online Textile Sourcing Platform as Asian Apparel Factories Crawl Back to Production

GoSourcing365 is the leading Apparel and Textile Sourcing Platform exclusively focused on the Textile & Apparel Sourcing sector only.
New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2020 --With the COVID-19 pandemic grinding the entire Textile & Apparel manufacturing sector to a halt, Apparel manufacturers in Developing economies in Asia are pushing governments to let them reopen manufacturing factories fearing they may lose business to regional competitor countries. In this scenario where the complete Yarn & Fabric supply chain is yet to be fully restored and with travel bans still in effect which means Manufacturers are unable to travel for their Textile sourcing needs, GoSourcing365, a B2B Textile Sourcing Platform is seeing a huge influx of Online buyers from Apparel Manufacturers seeking to source Yarn, Fabric, Garment Trims & Accessories from Worldwide Textile Manufacturers listed on the site.
GoSourcing365 and its affiliated websites are owned and operated by GoSourcing LLC, a leader in B2B Networking, Information, Buyer-Seller Platforms and operating across 4 continents.
GoSourcing365 is the leading Apparel and Textile Sourcing Platform exclusively focused on the Textile & Apparel Sourcing sector only. With all Sourcing Trade shows canceled for the rest of the year, there is a huge vacuum generated in the Textile Sourcing sector and an Online International Business platform like GoSourcing365 is one of the best options for the Apparel Fabric buyers to See, Compare and Connect with Worldwide Textile manufacturers. Trade Show Organizers like Messe Frankfurt, CCPIT-Textile and CEMS-Global have announced Virtual editions of their Trade show on a digital platform.
Keeping every potential fact in mind, the adaptation of such online marketplaces has become inevitable and a platform like GoSourcing365 is extremely beneficial for the Garment Manufacturers to access Verified Global Fabric manufacturers or Yarn Suppliers on a single platform from wherever they are.
The Pandemic has already brought a devastating impact on the global fashion supply chain with Order cancellations by Apparel Buyers in the USA and EU running into Billions of dollars. With this huge economic setback and millions of factory workers losing their jobs, the Asian Apparel manufacturers are looking for paths to reopening their factories with proper precautions for the safety of their workers.
The Covid-19 pandemic has shown us the steep rise of B2B E-Commerce platforms around the world and how these platforms have emerged over the top in this crisis, gaining confidence from Manufacturers, businesses for day to day business and online sourcing. #Workfromhome is the new norm and a B2B Textile Sourcing Platform like GoSourcing365 is the Best Tool for the Global Textile & Apparel Industry seeking Fabric sourcing or Apparel from worldwide manufacturers and assisting the Industry to get back up on its feet.