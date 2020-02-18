GoSourcing365.com Sees Huge Surge in Online Textile & Apparel Sourcing Buyer Visitor Numbers

Woodside, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2020 --GoSourcing365.com, the Worldwide Online B2B Networking and Sourcing platform focused to the Global Textile & Apparel Sourcing sector only has witnessed a huge surge in buyer visitors.



Team members at GoSourcing Worldwide speculated this surge owing to the current critical moment in the fight against the coronavirus (2019-nCoV).



With the WHO declaring 2019-nCoV a Global epidemic, infections and death tolls have continued to soar around the world, flights canceled, visa and strict travel restrictions are in place to contain it from spreading further.



Due to these sad facts, buyers around the world have canceled or postponed their business trips to Asia for sourcing Textiles and/ or Apparels.



With all the travel cancellations and several International Sourcing Trade Shows being canceled, postponed or even if held, seen a huge absence of International manufacturers, buyers worldwide have perhaps chosen safe connecting methods like B2B Sourcing platforms such as GoSourcing365.com to fulfill their sourcing needs and connect or network with Worldwide manufacturers online through GoSourcing365.



A Textile or Apparel Buyer's instant access to Global manufacturer's information online on GoSourcing365.com makes it easier for Sourcing. Today more than half of the Global Textile and Apparel buyers conduct their research on their computers or smartphones looking for manufacturers worldwide, reading about their products, comparing and interacting with the manufacturers online.



An advanced B2B Textile and Apparel Sourcing Platform like GoSourcing365.com is optimized for a high-quality experience to see Manufacturers, compare them on our Online platform, Network, and Shortlist manufacturers.



Buyers around the world now want to search & find products and network with suppliers fast. With a B2B E-Commerce solution like GoSourcing365.com focused on GoSourcing365 the Textile & Apparel Sourcing Industry only, buyers are able to see accurate information on products, network with manufacturers and suppliers, compare, interact and finalize from whom they will source next.