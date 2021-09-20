GoSun Launches New Solar Power Products Empowering People with Easy Access to Clean Energy

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2021 --Portable power is becoming increasingly popular due to outdoor activities like camping, boating, and tailgating. Then there's the urgent need for natural disaster victims to have the ability to charge a phone, light up a dark room, keep food cold and fresh, cook that food and even have access to clean drinking water. GoSun's existing product line already does all this. Their new products – The SolarEnergy Power 550 and Power 1100 - expands consumer access to portable power.



The SolarEnergy Power 550 and 1100 are portable powerplants packed with energy but without the noise, emissions, size, or weight of typical generators. With 550 or 1100 Wh respectively the saying "good things come in small packages" takes on new meaning. Designed as GoSun's most versatile powerbank, customers can run devices up to 600/1200 watts and stay charged thanks to the sun. Plus, they're optimized to power GoSun's full line of breakthrough appliances that cook, cool, purify, heat, and brew.



These new additions to the GoSun family couldn't come at a better time as September is National Preparedness Month. Moreover, those impacted by recent storms Ida and Nicholas are still without power and can't enjoy even simple creature comforts like charging a phone or listening to a radio. Then there's the serious business of survival; access to fresh food and water is challenging and cooling off from the sweltering, humid heat is a medical necessity. GoSun continues to solve these problems with an ever-growing line of innovative and sometimes essential power solutions.



GoSun is making a difference when it comes to climate change in the process of improving quality of life. That's because their solar power products eliminate the need to burn fossil fuels of any kind. When a company like GoSun produces ecofriendly, life-changing products with a near-zero carbon footprint, the whole world wins.



GoSun is currently raising capital on StartEngine to fund future growth in doing even bigger and better things. Thanks to equity crowdfunding, anyone can own a piece of this dynamic company in just a few minutes.



For more information:

The GoSun SolaryEnergy 550 - https://gosun.co/products/solarenergy-550

The GoSun SolarEnergy 1100 - https://gosun.co/products/solarenergy-1100

The GoSun Investment Opportunity - https://bit.ly/3ywRJYI

The GoSun Corporate Website - https://gosun.co