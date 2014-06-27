Got Herpes? You're More Likely to Get HIV; CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2014 --“Infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2)? We recommend taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” - Greg Bennett, CBCD



Many studies show that people who have genital herpes sores are more likely to be infected with HIV during intercourse. Dr. Debbie Bridges, M.D. reviewed evidence presented on WebMD, which said that “when you develop a sore, the immune system tries to heal it, so there are many immune cells concentrated in that spot. Those are the cells that HIV infects. If HIV in semen, vaginal fluid, or blood comes in contact with a herpes sore, the risk for infection is high.” (1) This is because “the blisters provide a break in the skin through which HIV can enter.” (2)



The CBCD therefore recommends that people infected with the herpes virus take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the EBV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2)…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



“A recent study found that people with HSV had three times the risk of becoming infected with HIV.” (4) Additionally, “HIV and the genital herpes virus are a troublesome duo. One can worsen the effects of the other. Research shows that when the herpes virus is active, it may cause HIV to make more copies of itself (the process called replication) than it would otherwise. The more HIV replicates, the more of the body's infection-fighting cells it destroys, eventually leading to AIDS (acquired immune deficiency syndrome).” (1)



“Most people infected with HSV don’t know it. HSV is transmitted easily from person to person during sexual activity or other direct contact with a herpes infection site. Herpes can be transmitted even when there is no visible open sore.” (4)



What treatments are available against a herpes infection?



“Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta- analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (2) There are also two natural HSV remedies with a formula proven to reduce herpes symptoms in two post-marketing clinical studies. Those remedies are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



The CBCD therefore recommends that individuals infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2) take either Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



Interested individuals can view these studies at http://www.cbcd.net/Gene-Eden-VIR-Clinical-Study.php and http://cbcd.net/Gene-Eden-VIR-Decreases-Fatigue-Clinical-Study.php



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that HSV infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



About the CBCD

The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD, http://www.cbcd.net) is a non-for-profit research center. The mission of the CBCD is to advance the research on the biology of chronic diseases, and to accelerate the discovery of treatments for these diseases. The CBCD published the "Purple" book entitled "Microcompetition with Foreign DNA and the Origin of Chronic Disease" written by Dr. Hanan Polansky. The book presents Dr. Polansky's highly acclaimed scientific theory on the relationship between the DNA of latent (chronic) viruses and the onset of chronic diseases. Dr. Polansky's book is available as a free download from the CBCD website.