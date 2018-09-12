Gotham Analytics Delivers Remote Monitoring Systems to Help Farmers Maximize Their Capabilities

Englewood, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2018 --Gotham Analytics provides complex remote monitoring systems to companies in a wide range of industries. The organization's latest project is to bring the Internet of Things (IoT) to farmers across the country and around the world. The goal of this technology is to help farmers better understand their soil conditions so they can make informed decisions about planting and harvesting.



In the process of developing this technology, Gotham Analytics realized that its use wasn't limited to just farms. Homeowners, golf courses, parks and more can make use of the technology as well. Because of this, Gotham Analytics decided to adapt the product for consumer use.



By connecting to Gotham Analytics' Alpha Network, users can store all of their data in the cloud, helping not just themselves, but other farmers and gardeners as well. A satellite option is available for remote farmers and users that do no have access to cellular or WiFi.



Users can access all of their data through a convenient mobile app, giving them the information they need right at their fingertips.



The company offers devices that can detect basic soil parameters and water elevation but several others are in the queue. This can help those in the agriculture industry and individual users with managing their costs for water and fertilizer as they can optimize their usage based on the data collected by the system. This simplifies operations and makes it easier to produce delicious, nutritious produce and other healthy plants.



To help bring the system to the consumer market, Gotham Analytics intends to launch a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo with a funding goal of $100,000. The funds will go towards finalizing the app, complimentary sensor development, and a low cost irrigation valve. The goal is to streamline operations to lower costs for farmers and gardeners across the board.



To thank backers for their contributions, campaign backers can get a single unit for just $149, representing a 6 percent discount off the expected retail price. They can get two units for $199, which is a 23 percent discount. Gotham Analytics expects to deliver the sensors to customers in December 2019.