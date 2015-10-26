Government Investigation Builds Case for Businesscomparison.com

Chester, Cheshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2015 --Philip Brennan of Businesscomparison.com is commenting following the news this week that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has published a report stating that 57 per cent of consumers have been with their personal current account provider for more than 10 years. This highlights a specific problem in SME banking where entrepreneurs are opening their business accounts at the same bank as their private account, then stay with that bank for business loans. The authority concluded that competition in the marketplace is not currently working properly and highlighted the need for a price comparison site for small businesses.



The recommendations have been welcomed by the banking community who say they're pro-competition.



Head of Businesscomparison.com, Philip Brennan, comments,



"The CMA's conclusions match our own observations about the financial marketplace for SMEs which is exactly why we set up. We need transparency not just in banking but across all financial products such as insurance, energy, mortgages and it is vital to encourage businesses to compare in the same way that has become commonplace in many consumer markets. We're now calling for greater awareness of the need for our country's businesses to shop around and get the best deal possible on bank accounts and financial products. The CMA have highlighted the need for a business comparison website in the market. This is a move that we wholeheartedly welcome. We would welcome the opportunity to work with the Government to improve support for the UK's SMEs and drive competition in the banking sector."



Launched in April 2015 Businesscomparison.com has forged relationships with both new lenders and high street banks boasting the most comprehensive list of business financial help products in the UK.



Head of Businesscomparison.com, Philip Brennan previously worked at MoneySuperMarket.com and Bank of America.



Businesscomparison.com is based Digitonomy Ltd, 5B Steam Mill Business Centre, Steam Mill St, Chester CH3 5AN



