Governor Colyer Proclaims October "Careers in Construction" Month

Topeka, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2018 --October 2018 is Careers in Construction Month!



Joining more than 30 other States, Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer has proclaimed October "Careers in Construction" Month.



The proclamation was made in Topeka on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 at the request of BUILD-PRIDE, a Kansas non-profit. In attendance at the signing were Jason McCracken (Hi-Tech Interiors) and Damon Young (Mahaney Roofing).



Both McCracken and Young, along with Ashley Thill (Zernco) and Scott Ludwick (Harbinger Concrete), are the founding members of BUILD-PRIDE. They are all proud members of the Kansas Association of General Contractors and are community leaders that dedicate their time to workforce development and retention within the construction industry.



According to BUILD-PRIDE's Treasurer, Jason McCracken, "BUILD-PRIDE was formed to help tell the story of all the excellent careers available in the construction industry and to connect Educators, Counselors, Parents and Students to those careers."



BUILD-PRIDE Board Member Damon Young added, "We, as an industry, need to partner together to 'tell our story' of the transformative power of hard work and the ways that Careers in Construction can set our students and young adults on a path for a great future. In my opinion, it is all hands on deck to tell the construction story."



To learn more about careers in Construction go to Build-Pride.com or contact the BUILD-PRIDE team at Build-Pride.com/Contact