New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2013 --GOWiNGiNG announced today that it has released its first version of the GOWiNGiNG App, the Double Dating App for Everyone, which is now available to download in the Apple App Store for free. The Android and Blackberry version are coming soon.



Start Double Dating with the New App, ‘GOWiNGiNG,’ Available in the Apple App Store Today



A dating app designed with the power of the Wingman, now available on iOS devices



GOWiNGiNG, the Double Dating App for Everyone, allows the user to update their status and let others know who they are with and what they are up to. They can connect with friends, WingMan and WingGirls, by inviting them through Facebook, email, or searching for WingMan and WingGirls in the area. Then, the user searches for men or women for double dates in the local area.



The app is not only geared for those navigating through the single world, if the user is already in a relationship, they can search for other couples to hang out with. And if a user is new to the area and does not have a WingMan and/or WingGirl, they can search and find one using the Double Dating App for Everyone.



“After interviewing thousands of men and women, we realized that people are nervous meeting up with someone by themselves, even if they have met for dates alone in the past. It’s tough to be yourself and comfortable without your friends, WingMan and WingGirls, by your side, so we created GOWiNGiNG the Double Dating App for Everyone!” Robert Jaggers, President of GOWiNGiNG, said. You can download on the App Store or our website at www.GOWiNGiNG.com



Additional Details

You must be at least 17 years of age to download this app.



About GOWiNGiNG

Learn more about GOWiNGiNG: http://GOWiNGiNG.com

Follow GOWiNGiNG on Twitter: http://twitter.com/GOWiNGiNG

Join GOWiNGiNG on Facebook: http://facebook.com/GOWiNGiNG

Follow GOWiNGiNG on Pinterest: http://pinterest.com/GOWiNGiNG



Press Contacts:

Krista Germano

(703) 994-5818

Krista.Germano@GOWiNGiNG.com