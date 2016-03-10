GPI Brand of Fuel Transfer Pumps Now Include Zero-Loss Suction Pipe

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2016 --Great Plains Industries has announced that its GPI brand of fuel transfer pumps has been upgraded to include a completely redesigned, patent pending, suction pipe. The new suction pipe design features triple seal technology.



The new suction pipe is currently included with electric and hand pump models manufactured by GPI which are equipped with a 1" inlet. They are currently available through all GPI distributors/stores.



Triple seal technology ensures sustained zero-loss of suction through the telescoping suction pipe. Other fuel transfer pumps experience a steady degradation in suction efficiency over the life of the suction pipe as parts and seals wear and age. Zero-loss means pumps will prime fast and provide optimal and sustained fuel transfer rates resulting in less time spent pumping fuel.



Great Plains Industries manufactures its exclusive zero-loss, telescoping suction pipe using new injection molding technologies recently added at its Wichita plant.



"The GPI brand continues to distance itself within the fuel transfer pump category for its unmatched high performance and ease of installation," said Vic Lukic, CEO of Great Plains Industries. "The engineers and team behind this great brand continue to bring innovation to America's favorite fuel transfer pump."



More on this new triple seal technology and telescoping pipe is available at GPI.net/suction.



About Great Plains Industries

Founded in 1968 and privately held, Great Plains Industries, Inc. manufactures quality fuel transfer pumps, fuel meters, flowmeters and industrial instrumentation for global fluid transfer and liquid flowmeter markets. In 2013 Great Plains acquired Trimec Industries of Sydney, Australia. Great Plains Industries is headquartered in Wichita, Kan., with locations in Sydney and Mexico City. For more information on Great Plains Industries, visit gpi.net.