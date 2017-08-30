GPS SmartSole Now Available on the TruSense Platform

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2017 --GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO), an IoT platform in the personal location wearable and wandering assistive technology business, today announced it has joined forces with TruSense, which provides family-friendly smart home technology for seniors, to include GTX's patented GPS SmartSole® on TrueSense's on-line store. Like GTX, TrueSense empowers seniors to remain independent and delivers peace of mind by safeguarding loved ones and providing insights to let users know if they're okay.



TruSense recently unveiled the first integrated smart home experience for seniors, bringing assurance to loved ones and keeping older adults in their own home longer. The Company uses sensor and GPS technology to discern the way a person lives—time spent sleeping, in the kitchen, or getting out of the house. When a pattern shifts, TruSense notices, and updates the user and the circle of people who they've chosen via custom notifications—it can even notify the 24/7 emergency monitoring center through a voice integration with the Amazon Echo Dot (click here to view a video showcasing how TruSense works).



Assisted living costs can be as high as $6,000 per month in some states. At a price point of just $199 for equipment plus a low $49 monthly subscription, TruSense is the only consumer-priced product of its kind. In stark contrast to stigmatized and outdated age-in-place senior products, and without requiring seniors to move out of their homes, TruSense empowers older adults to stay at home, reduce burden on family members and embrace age without compromising their independence or dignity.



"We are in a caregiving crises in this country," says Rob Deubell, vice president of TruSense. "A recent survey indicated 40 percent of caregivers report a very high burden on their lives. While cost of living is a major factor in the family decision to age-in-place, there is also a growing shortage of in-family caregivers as well professionals due to disparate family members, growing aging population and costly and unreliable in-home care options. TruSense's smart home technology was designed to give the nearly 40 million seniors that live alone today an option that makes it easier to stay in their own homes longer, while providing their caregivers and loved ones with more information on their health and wellness when they cannot be there, bringing assurance and peace of mind to the entire family."



Patrick Bertagna, CEO of GTX Corp commented, "We are very pleased to be one of the selected wearable devices to operate on the TrueSense smart home platform. Since we specialize in wearable GPS tracking solutions for people afflicted with cognitive decline, we recognize the great work that TruSense has done in providing easy to use solutions that keep seniors safe, at home longer, while empowering their caregivers often their children to have remote yet noninvasive digital oversight. We share a same ethos as TrueSense to empower both caregivers and seniors to improve their safety, health, well-being and overall quality of life."



Smart Technology that Goes Beyond Daily Activity



In addition to an individual's activity, TruSense can also report how much time caregivers or other visitors spend in the home while also monitoring for comfortable home temperature, dangerous water leaks and vehicle GPS. Also, should they be experiencing early stages of dementia and have a tendency to get lost or wander, through its partnership with the GPS SmartSole, if a loved one leaves the house, TruSense will report their location and send real time alerts to caregivers on their whereabouts, providing safety and peace of mind. Not only can family members get insights from the web, phone and text, with the integration of the Amazon Echo Dot, family members can also use the Amazon Echo Dot to check up on their loved one to find out what time they woke and current room location as well as system status.



Emergency Response Services



TruSense does not require a wearable to deliver 24/7 emergency response. The in-home sensors operate together as a new kind of personal emergency response system (PERS). The ultimate goal is for TruSense to identify when daily activity level patterns change so family members or care workers can intervene in order to prevent emergencies from happening, or identify the development of a more serious medical condition. Loved ones or caregivers that are granted access to the trusted reporting circle by the family can get at-a-glance updates on activity from any device with an internet connection. TruSense has alerts when something goes wrong based on customized user thresholds that can trigger a text or phone call. Voice commands can also be used to notify the TruSense 24/7 emergency monitoring center via integration with digital assistants such as the Amazon Echo Dot.



Multiple Layers of Protection



TruSense is the only solution that delivers multiple layers of protection, providing a fail-safe system that provides a safety net. Through integration with multiple technology options (e.g. Echo Dot, Motion Sensors, GPS) TruSense provides redundancy for additional peace of mind. Seniors are often at risk with single-solution products, as they have a false sense of security when they forget to charge or wear their pendants.



Pricing and Availability



TruSense is available for purchase at www.mytrusense.com. There is a one-time equipment fee of $199 and a cancel-anytime subscription cost of $49 per month for the data plan that enables the activity reporting.



For more information on the company or the TruSense system visit the website at www.mytruense.com. For media inquiries, or to schedule a demo, please contact Kimberly Angell of Wish Public Relations at kim.angell@wishpr.com or 415-471-7272.



About TruSense

TruSense is family-friendly smart home technology for seniors that brings assurance to loved ones and helps older adults stay in their own homes longer. Using in-home sensors, TruSense is non-intrusive and does not require a wearable or pendant to deliver insights into daily activities. The solution also measures variables that can impact health and safety such as home leak detection, temperature and even vehicle and personal GPS tracking. TruSense also tracks caregiver visits and uses alerts and notifications based on customized user thresholds that can trigger a text or notify our 24/7 emergency response team.



About GTX Corp

GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in Smart, Mobile and Wearable GPS tracking and recovery location based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform. GTX offers a complete end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity. The Company develops 2 way GPS tracking technologies which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX Corp utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular and BLE technology and offers a proprietary platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high valued assets through a complete end to end - customizable transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, smart phone Apps, middleware, and IoT portal. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with distributors in 14 countries and customers in over 35 countries, GTX is known for its award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® - Think Dr. Scholl's meets LoJack, the world's first invisible wearable technology device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. Currently there are 100 million people worldwide who are part of this at risk wandering group and that number is expected to reach 277 million by 2050. The Company doesn't just make and sell the best GPS tracking products, they deliver innovative, miniaturized, low power consumption wearable tech that provides safety, security and peace of mind at the touch of a button. We put the "Where" in Wearable Tech.



