Grace Small, the Next Lacrosse Star from Kettle Run Named to Brine National High School All-American

Warrenton, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2017 --Having finished up her sophomore year with 42 goals and 8 assists (while missing 3 games), Grace Small now has her sights on researching playing at the collegiate level. Several schools have already indicated interest and Grace is determining at what level she would like to play. She will be making her first college visit this summer to Elon University, a division one school in North Carolina.



Grace continues to improve her skills, playing for the BattleLax travel team, and working with former All-American Maryland Midfielder, Dana Newton.



"I am excited and honored to have been selected and am working really hard to bring the best I have to represent my school and state at the highest level" says Small "Winning is in my blood and I love to compete and test my skills against the best"



The National Lacrosse Classic is the first-of-its-kind lacrosse experience created to provide lacrosse athletes with a competitive process to benchmark their skills and athleticism, qualify for selection to represent their State in a national tournament and gain recognition by competing in front of NCAA lacrosse coaches from every division.



"It was a tough tryout, but a wonderful experience to leave it all out on the field against over a 100 of the best players in the state. It was my first tryout at such an event and I look forward to battling the other state teams in Richmond." Grace said.



Follow the National Lacrosse Classic visit http://www.nationallacrosseclassic.com



About LEGACY Global Sports

LEGACY Global Sports is a worldwide leader in sports logistics. With a full range of sporting event logistics and sports management services, we are experts in executing the details of events around the world. These life-enriching events are geared to enhance athletic development, boost one's potential, and maximize collegiate and professional exposure. LEGACY's relationships include the AAU, Global Premier Soccer, Bayern Munich, Sports4Life Foundation, Howe Foundation, Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Hockey Hall of Fame.



Our world-class marquee events and brand partnerships enhance our brand equity and give us the leverage to dominate elite youth sports across all pillars of the LEGACY brand – from events and academies to housing and travel, apparel, education and representation.



Website: http://www.LGSLacrosse.com



Social Media Handles:

@LGSLacrosse

#LGSLacrosse

@NLCLacrosse

#NLCLacrosse