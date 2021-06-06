Coral Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2021 --Graceful-Lending helps connect many real estate investors with the hard money lending they need to be successful. Graceful-Lending works with clients throughout the South Florida area, including Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, North Miami, and Pompano Beach.



Graceful-Lending has worked with many successful real estate investors to find the hard money lending that allows them to get the property that will provide the best investment quickly. With all the different investors Graceful-Lending has helped, they have noticed the most successful have a particular characteristic.



"We noticed right away that the most successful investors coming to us for hard money lending were extremely focused," states Matthew Hardtke, owner of Graceful-Lending. "Anyone can become a successful real estate investor full or part-time if they have the right focus to be successful."



Hardtke goes on to explain the benefits of solid focus when using hard money lending. One of the benefits is avoiding loss of profits. By remaining focused on the flipping process, real estate investors can stay in the market where they had originally compared with nearby comps. Too much time passes, and the market and comps can change. Another benefit is avoiding delays. Focusing on keeping to the schedule means staying on top of contractors, which often must go in order. One delay can lead to another, extending the rehab timeline and costing extra to get work done. Hardtke also mentions the danger of trying to stretch focus over multiple properties instead of one at a time. Although experienced and full-time flippers can do this, it is difficult and risky for inexperienced or part-time flippers to handle many projects.



Most of the properties Graceful-lending helped match with financing are located in up-and-coming real estate areas such as Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, North Miami, and Pompano Beach. While these have always been popular areas to live in, the opportunities for flipping are desirable to real estate investors. Great schools, close to the beach, and plenty of parks are attractive for current South Florida residents and those looking to move to these areas.



About Graceful-Lending

At Graceful-Lending, they follow three basic principles – integrity, honesty, and compassion. The benefit of working with Graceful-Lending is that they will beat other options regarding speed, certainty of funding, flexibility, and cost. The experienced commercial real estate lending team is dedicated to providing personal attention with opportunities in hard money lending, commercial real estate loans, and house flipping loans throughout South Florida. For more information, please visit graceful-lending.com.