GRACILL Introduces a Line of Handcrafted Leather Men's Shoes at Half the Price

Gracill has created a line of beautiful dress shoes including brogues, oxfords, monkstraps, loafers, and boots, all made from the finest of leathers and suedes in a range of colors. All the shoes are made from top-quality calf leather. The entire upper, lining, and outsole is genuine calf-leather.



"Gracill translates to "graceful" in Spanish. I've always been passionate about menswear. The creation of Gracill is that passion being put to action," says founder and CEO Waqar Shumail, "After completing my MBA & being part of the corporate sector for a couple of years, I have now completely transitioned into establishing & growing this label."



All of Gracill's shoes use hand-welted construction, meaning that the shoes can be re-soled, doubling the life of the shoes. They are finished with exquisite craftsmanship, hand-dyed patina, and a deep attention to detail. The shoes have been designed with the modern urban gentleman in mind who wants to look good without breaking the bank.



"Top quality & luxury has always been limited to a select few with the financial means to pursue it. Good quality should not cost an arm & a leg. Period. Following the same philosophy at Gracill, I intend to make top quality & luxury accessible to all of us," added Shumail, "By taking out the huge retail margins that most well-known brands charge, we intend to provide premium handmade dress at less than half the price by selling online."



The GRACILL line of handcrafted men's shoes are now live and available to support on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/gracill-handmade-men-s-shoes-at-half-the-price



Gracill came into existence to provide top quality handmade leather shoes at an affordable price. Gracill is a Spanish word, which translates to "Graceful". Each and every day in Gracill workshops, with utmost patience, persistence and their absolute genius, our master leather artisans and last makers turn leather into works of pure hand crafted artistry. Absolute perfection of construction and fanatic attention to detail are the genetic heritage of the House of Gracill. Gracill creations carry a soul and aura of their own. Whether it's an understated Oxford, or the audacious Chelsea crafted with luxurious calf suede, purity of design is always the foundation. Subtle touches of artistic perfection catch the eye in the gleam of the luxe leathers. One chooses Gracill not for the glitzy luxury but to appreciate the beauty that is pure and simple.



