Gracious Bridal Wedding Favors Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, Gracious Bridal (http://www.GraciousBridal.com), a national wedding favor and personalized gift site, has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to make a safer environment for their customers. By taking these necessary steps to secure customer information online, Gracious Bridal is providing state-of-the-art internet security to increase consumer confidence.



Gracious Bridal will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of http://www.GraciousBridal.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions. After over a year with another leading security site, it was determined that ControlScan offered a more comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “Gracious Bridal is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About Gracious Bridal (http://www.GraciousBridal.com)

Headquartered in Austin, TX, Gracious Bridal is one of the nation’s premier web-based wedding favor and personalized gift sites. Founded in 2006 by Brenda Cascio and her daughters, Audrey & Madelyn, the company has now grown into a full-service site serving with a division opened in 2007 that services event planners & bridal consultants. It is the goal of Gracious Bridal to assist brides and planners from the Save-The-Date cards all the way to the final Thank You note. For more information on Gracious Bridal visit www.GraciousBridal.com or call 1-800-640-9122.



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

