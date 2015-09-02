Gracious Watch Announces September 2015 Erroyl Watch Giveaway

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2015 --Gracious Watch is excited to announce that they will be giving away an Erroyl luxury watch to one lucky reader in September 2015.



Watches are a classic accessory built with a purpose but designed to be eye-catching. The Gracious Watch website is dedicated to uncovering the intricate details of every timepiece and relaying that information back to its readers in the form of reviews. Gracious Watch has decided to give away one watch during the month of September to one of its loyal readers as a reward.



The Gracious Watch team said, "We'd like to announce our giveaway that is exclusively for loyal Gracious Watch readers. We have come so far because of all our readers, and we would like to give back to them by offering an incredible timepiece. It's a friendly contest, I think that is the least we could for our readers. We plan to giveaway higher end watches in 2 years time, such as Rolex, Omega, IWC, etc. That's our aim for Gracious Watch readers, and we are working extremely hard to get there."



The watch that will be given away this time is an Erroyl E30 Heritage in rose gold and brown alligator leather. This elegant watch functions as a formal piece as well as a timepiece that consumers can wear daily. Erroyl is a relatively new watch manufacturer and was founded to produce affordable watches that were elegant and well made.



Wes Knight, Erroyl's founder, said, "Erroyl was launched with the objective to create elegant, refined, and affordable watches. We are not focused on changing the industry or sprouting aspirations to change sales distribution patterns, simply we want to design and create refined and elegant watches and make these accessible by pricing them in the affordable category."



The people at Gracious Watch know that when consumers are shopping for a luxury watch, they looking for an heirloom-grade timepiece that will last for a very long time. This is the inspiration used by the Gracious Watch team, and they are dedicated to uncovering and sharing every detail regarding watches. This information is available via the Gracious Watch website, where readers find reviews that are easy to read and understand. Gracious Watch has high expectations for themselves and strives to be the single resource for consumers who are in the market for watches.



The Gracious Watch team is pleased to announce the September 2015 watch giveaway. Readers can enter simply by visiting the company's website and entering their name and e-mail address. Winners will be announced at the end of the month.



More information can be found at http://graciouswatch.com/september-2015-watch-giveaway/