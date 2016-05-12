Graffiti Greetings and CARD.com Introduce a New Graffiti Themed Set of Prepaid Debit Cards

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2016 --Steel Urban Licensing, LLC, licensor of Graffiti Greetings, today announced a strategic partnership with CARD.com to bring a specially designed line of prepaid debit cards featuring various graffiti works to the U.S. market.



"Graffiti Greetings is more than just a lifestyle brand, it's a connection with artists and communities Jay Steel seeks to empower," said CEO and Founder of CARD.com Ben Katz. "CARD.com is aiming to provide a convenient, affordable and personalized financial services experience for today's mobile-first user."



For more than 14 years, Graffiti Greetings has branded marketing materials aimed at the urban community. The lifestyle brand gained significant momentum following a national Best Buy ad campaign and endorsement by Warner Music Japan's band Insolence. The company has additionally committed time and resources over the years to the values and goals of the Magic Johnson Foundation by providing art direction for the Foundation's charitable events.



"CARD.com is providing a missing financial solution for the same community that inspires our artwork every day," said Jay Steel, CEO, and Founder of Graffiti Greetings. I'm extremely proud to create the face of that solution with Graffiti Greetings artwork."



The Graffiti Greetings designed prepaid debit card from CARD.com can be used everywhere debit is accepted worldwide and includes access to thousands of in-network ATMs, direct deposit functionality and the ability to fully manage account funds through an intuitive smartphone app. These prepaid cards are a great option for first-time payment card users and a perfect fit for millennials.



Consumers can view all of the Graffiti Greetings designed cards online here: www.gotstreetcred.com



About Graffiti Greetings

Graffiti Greetings is a lifestyle brand, offering products featuring graffiti and street art inspired designs which resonate with both male and female consumers across multiple demographics. In conjunction with the Graffiti Greetings and CARD.com partnership, Graffiti Greetings is currently solidifying multiple licensing partnerships which feature designs from their cutting edge collection on multiple products (e.g. smart device cases and covers, stickers, t-shirts and canvas).



Please visit www.graffitigreetings.com for more information.



About CARD.com

CARD.com is a personalized mobile-first alternative to a traditional branch bank account with a pro-consumer approach. We are on a mission to make prepaid cards simple and fun with stylish card art designs that feature both affinity brands and represent individual consumers passions.



To view the complete prepaid card gallery please visit www.card.com.



For more information about Graffiti Greetings and its products, contact: Jay Steel, CEO at jaysteel@graffitigreetings.com.